Missing DeKalb teen’s body possibly found; 19-year-old arrested

Haszelton disappeared from his Decatur home April 16. Authorities initially thought he ran away, but then announced a month later that his disappearance involved foul play.

Haszleton’s mother pleaded with the public for any information that could help her find her only son during a news conference at DeKalb police headquarters.

“It’s killing all of us inside not knowing where he is,” an emotional Benji Abbey told reporters at the time. “We’re scared that he’s in danger or he’s hurt, or even worse — that he’s dead. We don’t know, we don’t have a clue.”

According to an incident report, Abbey called police to their home on Cherry Ridge Boulevard on April 23 and told officers she believed her son may be in danger. She told detectives she last saw him four days earlier, on April 19. That evening, Abbey said she found a girl hiding in her son’s closet. The teen reportedly told the woman she was waiting on AJ to return from an errand, but he never came home.

Haszleton’s mother said she then received a call from one of his friends saying she believed AJ might be in “grave danger,” according to the report. The friend, identified only as “Amiah” in the report, told Abbey her son had gone to Greene County with an older gang member to engage in “some sort of criminal activity.”

“Anthony had told Amiah that if he didn’t return by 3 p.m. that evening something bad had happened to him,” the report said.

— Staff writer Shaddi Abusaid contributed to this article.

