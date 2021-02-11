Milton man accused in Capitol riot faces new charges

During the speech, Trump exhorted the crowd to march to the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were counting the electoral college votes of the presidential election.

After Trump’s speech, the elder Cua said the family walked toward the Capitol but decided to stand back as people began climbing scaffolding and pushing and shoving law enforcement.

Cua said his son wanted to get a closer look, and they soon lost him in the crowd.

At roughly the same time Cua was in federal court in Atlanta, video of the Milton teen marauding on the U.S. Senate floor during the Capitol insurrection was briefly shown to senators hearing Trump’s impeachment.

House impeachment managers included the video of Cua and other rioters riffling the desks of senators to drive home how close the insurrectionists came to Pence, senators, staff and others, who had been evacuated from the chamber only minutes earlier.

One of the charges against Cua includes being on “the floor or gallery of either House of Congress.”

In other developments, another Georgia man facing two misdemeanor counts related to the Capitol insurrection, Benjamin Henry Torre of Dawsonville, was released Tuesday on a $20,000 signature bond.