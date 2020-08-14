Middle Georgia parolee convicted of possessing firearms, distributing meth

An Eatonton parolee was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison Tuesday after being convicted of possessing a firearm and selling methamphetamine, authorities said.
Clifton Eugene Peterman, 51, was found guilty of possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a news release. It is his fourth felony conviction since 2005.
His legal troubles began in 2005, when he was found guilty of possession of meth with intent to distribute, theft by receiving and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, the release said. The next year, he was convicted again of possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
In 2015, he was convicted in Putnam County of possessing five firearms, meth and other controlled substances, the release said. Peterman was sentenced to 10 years but only spent about two behind bars before being granted parole, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records.
After being caught again with meth and a firearm, his parole was revoked in April 2019, leading to his recent conviction and sentencing. There is no parole in the federal system.
Peterman’s most recent case was investigated by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Department of Community Supervision and the FBI.
