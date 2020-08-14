Middle Georgia parolee convicted of possessing firearms, distributing meth

Clifton Eugene Peterman, 51, was found guilty of possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said in a news release. It is his fourth felony conviction since 2005.

His legal troubles began in 2005, when he was found guilty of possession of meth with intent to distribute, theft by receiving and possession of a sawed-off shotgun, the release said. The next year, he was convicted again of possessing a sawed-off shotgun.