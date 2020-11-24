Michael B. Jordan is planning to set up an Only Fans Account

Jordan has been heralded for his appearance, acting chops and increasing efforts to support the Black Lives Matter movement and voter registration.

In his interview with Kimmel, proving his awareness of his debonair status, the California native said he planned to earn some cash for his new gruffy look.

On the subject of his mustache, he joked with Kimmel about giving the lengthy facial hair a name, Murphy or Murph for short. He plans to feature the stache on a future Only Fans account.

“Got an OnlyFans coming soon — eating fruit, all types of crazy stuff, it’s going to get wild,” Michael told Kimmel.

Only Fans is an online service that allows content creators, many of whom are sex workers or celebrity personalities, to earn money from users who subscribe to them. Stars including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Tyler Posey have hosted accounts on the site.

Jimmy joked that Jordan could, “probably could make like $250,000 a year,” if he had an account solely for his mustache.

The Screen Actors Guild Award winner said his page would not be for his own profit. He said starting the page would be a charity effort to help business owners, like barbers, who have been impacted by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic.

“All the proceeds I want to go towards a barber school because during the quarantine, you know, there’s been so many businesses and schools that shut down.”