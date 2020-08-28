MGM Resorts to lay off 18,000 U.S. employees

The company could rehire the when business starts rolling again, and employees who get their jobs back before the end of 2021 would keep their seniority and immediately resume benefits, the company said.

Nevada casinos reopened June 4 at 50% occupancy, and from there MGM Resorts reopened gradually over the next few weeks, the Journal reports.

In July, gambling revenue was down 39% on the Las Vegas Strip compared to 2019, but casinos still raked in about $330 million compared to nearly $543 million a year earlier, the Journal reports.

The tourism, travel and hospitality industries have struggled to gain stability as a major resurgence of the virus gripped the country in recent weeks.

Just over 1 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, a sign that the pandemic continues to threaten jobs even as the housing market, auto sales and other segments of the economy rebound from the springtime collapse, according to the Associated Press.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that the number of people seeking jobless aid last week dropped by 98,000 from 1.1 million the week before.

The number of initial claims has exceeded 1 million every week but one since late March, an unprecedented streak. Before the coronavirus pandemic, they had never topped 700,000 in a week.

“Layoffs are ongoing reflecting interruptions to activity from virus containment that are likely resulting in permanent closures and job losses,’' Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research report.

U.S. employers added 1.8 million jobs in July and the unemployment rate in July was 10.2%, the Journal reported.

— Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.