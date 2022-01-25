Memorial service for the “Happy Preacher” on Friday

Merrell was a familiar figure at area funerals and events, often with his tambourine in tow and with a ready “amen” at the appropriate time.

During the recent Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Bernice King, CEO of the King Center and daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, noted Merrell’s absence and held a moment of silence.