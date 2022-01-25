Hamburger icon
Memorial service for the “Happy Preacher” on Friday

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

The memorial service for Cail Lester Merrell, popularly know as the “Happy Preacher” will be held Friday at First Iconium Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Merrell was a familiar figure at area funerals and events, often with his tambourine in tow and with a ready “amen” at the appropriate time.

During the recent Martin Luther King Jr. Beloved Community Commemorative Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church, Bernice King, CEO of the King Center and daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, noted Merrell’s absence and held a moment of silence.

“Over the past 40-plus years,” King said, choking up, “we were graced with the presence of a very special man and voice in this service. The Happy Preacher. … This commemorative will never, ever, ever be the same without The Happy Preacher,” she said.

Merrell, 73, died of chronic kidney disease on Jan. 15, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.

Services will be held at noon at the church, 542 Moreland Ave. S.E.

Temperature checks and masks are required. The funeral will also be lived streamed on firsticonium.org and on YouTube.

About the Author

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

