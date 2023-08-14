BreakingNews
Live Updates | Fulton prosecutors expected to present Trump case to grand jury

Media teams swarm courthouse, ready for news

20 minutes ago
Atlanta media crews were ready early Monday morning outside the Fulton County courthouse.

As camera crews crowd Pryor Street, adjusting their lenses and tampering with mics, the front steps of the courthouse remained fairly empty.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Across the street, media teams were shoulder-to-shoulder. Camera trucks are parked along the curb, their open trunks filled with coffee for the long hours ahead. Journalists chat with one another, but their eyes remain on the courthouse in case a witness walks through the doors.

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Credit: AP

Inside the campaign to undermine Georgia’s election

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta mayor has harsh words for Wellstar
2h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
4h ago

Credit: AJC File Photo

DeKalb dress code reforms relieve students of needless stressor
4h ago

Credit: AP

Hunter Biden visits Atlanta as federal investigation expands
3h ago
