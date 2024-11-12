Breaking: Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
News
News

Supreme Court rejects appeal of Mark Meadows in Georgia election interference case

Trump’s former chief of staff had repeatedly tried to move his case to federal court
After hours of testimony, Mark Meadows, (second from left) the former White House Chief of Staff, leaves the federal court on Monday, August 28, 2023. He appeared in an Atlanta courtroom to attempt the transfer of his Fulton County racketeering case to federal court. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez

After hours of testimony, Mark Meadows, (second from left) the former White House Chief of Staff, leaves the federal court on Monday, August 28, 2023. He appeared in an Atlanta courtroom to attempt the transfer of his Fulton County racketeering case to federal court. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com (Miguel Martinez)
By
49 minutes ago

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal by former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, ending his push to move the Fulton County election interference case against him to federal court.

The high court’s decision means a ruling last December by the federal appeals court in Atlanta, which rejected Meadows’ bid to remove the Fulton case, will stand. Meadows had argued that because he was a federal officer at the time of his alleged crimes, a removal statute allowed his case to be transferred to U.S. District Court in Atlanta where he would likely get a more favorable jury pool.

Meadows is one of 15 remaining defendants, including President-elect Donald Trump, charged with racketeering and other offenses for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The case is now largely on hold while the Georgia Court of Appeals Court decides whether District Attorney Fani Willis and her office should be disqualified from prosecuting the case.

If Willis is allowed to stay with the case, it’s likely Meadows and a number of other defendants could stand trial next year. Legal experts have said Trump will not have to stand trial until after his term of office ends, although Trump’s attorneys are preparing a challenge to dismiss the case against Trump on grounds a criminal case should not be hanging over the head of a sitting president.

Meadows had retained highly regarded appellate attorney Paul Clement, a former U.S. solicitor general, to try and convince the Supreme Court to hear his appeal. In a court filing, Clement asserted that Meadows’ case should be moved to a federal court where Trump’s former top aide could raise immunity claims.

ExploreJudge delays ruling on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case
Paul Clement, lawyer arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court on behalf of Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. and Conestoga Wood Specialties Corp., center, speaks to the media with David Cortman, senior counsel and vice-president of religious liberty with Alliance Defending Freedom, right, following arguments in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 25, 2014. A divided U.S. Supreme Court debated whether companies can assert religious rights, hearing arguments in an ideological clash over President Barack Obama's health care law and rules that promote contraceptive coverage.

Andrew Harrer

icon to expand image

Andrew Harrer

But the Supreme Court, without comment, declined to hear Meadows’ appeal.

At an evidentiary hearing before U.S. District Judge Steve Jones, Meadows took the stand and testified that he had an expansive role as chief of staff and that the actions he took following the 2020 election fell squarely within his official duties. These included his Dec. 22, 2020, visit to Cobb County where an audit of absentee ballot signatures was being conducted and his arranging a phone call with Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and another with elections investigator Frances Watson. In a 49-page ruling, Jones flatly rejected that argument.

In its opinion almost a year ago, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the congressional removal statute only applied to current federal officials, not former ones, such as Meadows.

Even if the removal statute applied to former officials, Meadows still loses his attempt to remove his case from Fulton, the appeals court said.

Chief Judge Bill Pryor, who authored the opinion, said an alleged racketeering charge against Meadows “was his alleged association with the conspiracy to overturn the presidential election” and his official duties “did not include superintending state election procedures or electioneering on behalf of the Trump campaign.”

Simply put, Pryor wrote, “we conclude that Meadows’s association with the alleged conspiracy was not related to his office of chief of staff.”

The Georgia Court of Appeals will hear arguments on Dec. 5 about whether Willis’ romantic relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade created a conflict of interest that should disqualify her and her office from the election interference.

About the Author

Follow Bill Rankin on twitter

Bill Rankin has been an AJC reporter for more than 30 years. His father, Jim Rankin, worked as an editor for the newspaper for 26 years, retiring in 1986. Bill has primarily covered the state’s court system, doing all he can do to keep the scales of justice on an even keel. Since 2015, he has been the host of the newspaper’s Breakdown podcast.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Supreme Court rejects push to move Georgia case against ex-Trump chief of staff Mark...32m ago
Placeholder Image

TNS

What Trump’s reelection means for his Fulton County criminal case
Placeholder Image

NYT

Donald Trump’s lawyers will seek to dismiss Georgia election interference case
Placeholder Image

AP

Will Trump's hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect's...
The Latest
A.M. ATL: Potential Peach State appointments
OBITUARY
Reg Murphy, the editor who was kidnapped in 1974, has died
A.M. ATL: Driver? What driver?
Featured
Placeholder Image

Arvin Temkar/AJC

Donald Trump is likely to look to Georgia as he builds out his White House team
Delta fliers try new tactics to reach elite SkyMiles status. You can too
Cyndi Lauper’s farewell Atlanta stop shows her true colors and more