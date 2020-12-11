X

McDonald’s to give away free food for the holiday

A brief history of McDonald's. McDonald's was founded by brothers Maurice and Richard McDonald in California in 1940. Ray Kroc discovered the restaurant in 1954 and franchised it. In 1961, Kroc bought the rights to the McDonald’s brother's company for $2.7 million. The Big Mac was added to the national menu in 1968. The Egg McMuffin was added to the national menu in 1975. Chicken McNuggets were introduced to all U.S. restaurants in 1983. In 1984, Ray Kroc died, having worked for the company until his passing. The company has over 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries

National & World News | 29 minutes ago
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Customers become eligible for deal after $1 purchase on the hamburger chain’s mobile app

McDonald’s is spreading some holiday cheer this season, offering select menu items free for 11 days beginning next week.

The promotional giveaway starts Monday and lasts through Christmas Eve.

In order to get a free snack, customers must make a $1 minimum purchase and place orders on the McDonald’s mobile app, NBC News reports.

Each day, the hamburger chain plans to advertise the freebies with beloved Christmas characters such as Grinch and Frosty the Snowman, and also with popular holiday films including “Gremlins,” “Christmas Vacation” and “Die Hard.”

The fast-food giant has already revealed that French fries will honor Rudolph, and that cups of hot coffee will have a Scrooge vibe.

The promotion ends the night before Christmas with free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa Claus.

The idea for free snacks was born out of the restaurant’s crowd-pleasing celebrity meal deals, NBC reports.

Rapper Travis Scott earned an estimated $20 million from his sensational meal deal at Mickey D’s this past fall, according to reports.

The new holiday deal is only available while supplies last.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.