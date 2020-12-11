McDonald’s to give away free food for the holiday

McDonald’s is spreading some holiday cheer this season, offering select menu items free for 11 days beginning next week.
The promotional giveaway starts Monday and lasts through Christmas Eve.
In order to get a free snack, customers must make a $1 minimum purchase and place orders on the McDonald’s mobile app, NBC News reports.
Each day, the hamburger chain plans to advertise the freebies with beloved Christmas characters such as Grinch and Frosty the Snowman, and also with popular holiday films including “Gremlins,” “Christmas Vacation” and “Die Hard.”
The fast-food giant has already revealed that French fries will honor Rudolph, and that cups of hot coffee will have a Scrooge vibe.
The promotion ends the night before Christmas with free chocolate chip cookies in honor of Santa Claus.
The idea for free snacks was born out of the restaurant’s crowd-pleasing celebrity meal deals, NBC reports.
Rapper Travis Scott earned an estimated $20 million from his sensational meal deal at Mickey D’s this past fall, according to reports.
The new holiday deal is only available while supplies last.