McDonald’s employee arrested, accused of fighting 1 coworker, hitting another with car

A McDonald’s employee is facing charges after police said she got into a fight with one coworker at the Atlanta fast-food restaurant and then hit a second coworker with her car while driving away.
Destiny Allen is charged with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in connection with the incident, which happened at the McDonald’s on Northside Drive about 12:30 a.m., Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said.
Investigators said Allen and another employee got into a physical altercation and a third employee tried to break it up.
When Allen walked out of the restaurant, both employees followed her to make sure she left the premises, Brown said. As she got into her car, Allen and the employee who had been involved in the fight continued to argue.
Allen then put her car into reverse and pressed the gas. In the process, she hit the employee who had tried to break up the fight, Brown said.
The woman was thrown into a window panel of the restaurant, investigators said. She was taken to a hospital with injuries to her legs but is stable, Brown said.
Allen was taken to the Fulton County Jail.