Matthew Zadok Williams’ family files federal lawsuit against DeKalb County

Last year, Boston met with the family members, informing them she had decided against doing that. She said she had determined no crime was committed and that the officers’ use of force was justified under the law.

The encounter between Williams and police happened after a woman called 911 to report a man had pulled a knife on her off Terrace Trail, southeast of Decatur. After the officers arrived, Williams appeared to chase after one of them with a knife before fleeing into his home, video footage of the incident showed. The officers repeatedly asked him to open the door, put the knife down and come outside before one of them fired into his home, killing him.

Williams’ sister, Zeporah, remembered him as her best friend and a foodie who liked eating pizza, swimming and racing up the trails at Arabia Mountain. He suffered from an undiagnosed mental illness, according to an attorney for his family.

“There isn’t a street I can go down in DeKalb where I am not flooded with beautiful memories of my brother,” Zeporah Williams said as a large group of supporters stood behind her, including some wearing sweatshirts declaring “Justice for Zadok.”

“Mental illness has become a national epidemic in our country. If only DeKalb County had taken heed of this,” she continued, “they would have had the proper process in place and my brother would still be alive today, creating more memories with us.”

Another sister, Dr. Buelah Williams, told reporters she named her first son Zadok because of her love for her brother.

“He was like the light of our life,” she said. “And now he is gone.”

