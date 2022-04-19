Masks no longer required on Delta flights

ajc logo
Delta Air Lines said Monday it would stop requiring masks on flights, effective immediately.The decision came after a federal judge voided the federal mask mandate for transportation.Delta said its employees and customers may continue wearing masks if they choose to, adding that wearing a well-fitting mask “protects the wearer.”.Coronavirus infections are near their lowest point nationally since July 2021 following a record-breaking omicron surge.But many experts warn the pandemic is still a crisis

