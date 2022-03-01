Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Mask requirement dropped in Gwinnett County facilities

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Credit: 2014031100

caption arrowCaption
The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

Credit: 2014031100

Credit: 2014031100

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Gwinnett County is no longer requiring masks in buildings that the county owns or leases.

The county cited new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says masks are not needed indoors where COVID-19 community levels are classified as low or medium.

According to the CDC’s new method of calculating community levels, Gwinnett’s is classified as “low.”

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson’s emergency order mandating masks in county facilities was scheduled to expire last Friday and was not renewed, according to the county’s website.

Masks are still required on public transportation, including GC Transit buses, the county said.

The emergency order’s expiration does not affect any orders requiring masks in court, according to the county.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Atlanta woman plans to scale Mount Kilimanjaro
50m ago
Georgia-based troops could be deployed to Europe for six months
12h ago
Jobs and equal pay for those with disabilities focus of upcoming Advocacy Day
20h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top