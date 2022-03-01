Mask requirement dropped in Gwinnett County facilities

Gwinnett County is no longer requiring masks in buildings that the county owns or leases.
The county cited new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that says masks are not needed indoors where COVID-19 community levels are classified as low or medium.
According to the CDC’s new method of calculating community levels, Gwinnett’s is classified as “low.”
Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson’s emergency order mandating masks in county facilities was scheduled to expire last Friday and was not renewed, according to the county’s website.
Masks are still required on public transportation, including GC Transit buses, the county said.
The emergency order’s expiration does not affect any orders requiring masks in court, according to the county.
