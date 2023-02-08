Marty Flanagan to retire as Invesco CEO, prompting leadership shakeup

Flanagan will continue in an advisory role through 2024 as the board’s chairman emeritus. Invesco declined interview requests in the wake of Wednesday’s announcement.

Invesco is in the process of moving its Atlanta employees to the recently completed Midtown Union offices, vacating its current tower on Peachtree Street. The company has managed more than $1 trillion in client assets, has more than 8,600 employees and reported $1.44 billion in revenue during the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue for 2022 was about $6 billion, a 12% decrease from the year prior.

Schlossberg will become CEO and president starting in July. He has 26 years of asset management experience and has been with Invesco since 2001.

“I’ve worked side-by-side with Andrew throughout my career at Invesco and have found him an exceptional leader who is highly focused on delivering the best possible experience for our clients,” Flanagan said in the release. “I have every confidence that Andrew and the Executive Leadership Team will build on our strong momentum to take the business forward.”

Invesco is going through other executive changes that were announced Wednesday.

Doug Sharp, senior managing and director and head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), will assume an expanded leadership role that will include the Americas. Greg McGreevey, senior managing director and head of investments, will retire. That leads Stephanie Butcher, chief investment office of EMEA, and Tony Wong, global head of fixed income investments, to becoming co-heads of investments.