Married couple from Kentucky drowns while celebrating anniversary in Idaho

“It was a lot of people trying to help,” Boundary County EMS director Andrew O’Neel told the Coeur d’Alene Post Falls Press. “Sadly they were not successful.”

The Fourshees were visiting Idaho from Trigg County, Kentucky, to celebrate their June wedding anniversary, according to WKDZ.

In a 2018 Facebook post, Vickie Fourshee posted a photo of herself with a fish that said, “Retirement wonderful.”

The couple was part owner of Fourshee Building Supply in Cadiz, Kentucky, and Vickie worked at Trigg County Schools before retiring a few years ago, WKDZ reported.