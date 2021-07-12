ajc logo
Married couple from Kentucky drowns while celebrating anniversary in Idaho

The Fourshees were visiting Idaho from Trigg County, Kentucky to celebrate their June wedding anniversary.
The Fourshees were visiting Idaho from Trigg County, Kentucky to celebrate their June wedding anniversary.

By Avery Newmark, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A Kentucky couple drowned while celebrating their wedding anniversary with friends in Idaho.

About 9 a.m. Saturday, John and Vicki Fourshee were fly-fishing in the Moyie River when John slipped and lost his balance attempting to cross the river, according to the Coeur d’Alene Post Falls Press.

Vicki lost her balance while trying to help him, according to witnesses. Both drowned.

Friends of the couple pulled them from the water and attempted to revive them when a Boundary County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene, reports say.

“It was a lot of people trying to help,” Boundary County EMS director Andrew O’Neel told the Coeur d’Alene Post Falls Press. “Sadly they were not successful.”

The Fourshees were visiting Idaho from Trigg County, Kentucky, to celebrate their June wedding anniversary, according to WKDZ.

In a 2018 Facebook post, Vickie Fourshee posted a photo of herself with a fish that said, “Retirement wonderful.”

The couple was part owner of Fourshee Building Supply in Cadiz, Kentucky, and Vickie worked at Trigg County Schools before retiring a few years ago, WKDZ reported.

