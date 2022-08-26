Mark your calendars: great genealogy events coming up in September

The two-lecture event is scheduled for September 17 at the library, located at 127 Main Street. It will be in person and virtual. After the library opens at 10 a.m, and registration is completed, Larry W. Thomas will speak at 11 a.m. on “How not to do genealogy: A Look at common mistakes beginners and some experienced genealogists make in conducting their research.” After a lunch break, the meeting resumes at 1:30 p.m. with Maggie Thomas. Her talk will be on the “Ins and Outs of Research: Navigating the Sybil Wood McRay Genealogy & Local History Collection in the renovated Gainesville library.”

After the talks, attendees can research on their own in the collection until the library closes at 5 p. m. The cost for the event is $12 for members and nonmembers. To register, go to the society’s website, gagensociety.org, for meeting information. If snail mailing, the deadline is September 9. If you plan to pay using PayPal, the deadline is September 14. This should be a good event. If you attend in person, you’ll be able to check out a great genealogy collection in a renovated space. It was well worth visiting even before the renovation. The collection holds more than Georgia material. I’ve found great Maryland and Virginia clues there.