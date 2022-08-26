Mark your calendars: great genealogy events coming up in September

The Georgia Genealogical Society’s fall education series will focus on tips for researching and will be held at the downtown Gainesville library.
The two-lecture event is scheduled for September 17 at the library, located at 127 Main Street. It will be in person and virtual. After the library opens at 10 a.m, and registration is completed, Larry W. Thomas will speak at 11 a.m. on “How not to do genealogy: A Look at common mistakes beginners and some experienced genealogists make in conducting their research.” After a lunch break, the meeting resumes at 1:30 p.m. with Maggie Thomas. Her talk will be on the “Ins and Outs of Research: Navigating the Sybil Wood McRay Genealogy & Local History Collection in the renovated Gainesville library.”
After the talks, attendees can research on their own in the collection until the library closes at 5 p. m. The cost for the event is $12 for members and nonmembers. To register, go to the society’s website, gagensociety.org, for meeting information. If snail mailing, the deadline is September 9. If you plan to pay using PayPal, the deadline is September 14. This should be a good event. If you attend in person, you’ll be able to check out a great genealogy collection in a renovated space. It was well worth visiting even before the renovation. The collection holds more than Georgia material. I’ve found great Maryland and Virginia clues there.
Friends’ annual meeting
The Friends of Georgia Archives and History (FOGAH’) is holding its annual meeting in person on September 17 at the Georgia Archives from 10 a.m. until noon. After a short business meeting and light refreshments, Michael Gagnon, professor at Gwinnett College, will speak on “Gwinnett County, Georgia, and the Transformation of the American South, 1818-2018 (UGA Press, 2022).” He was editor of the newly released book. He will discuss how the book came about, the selection of authors who wrote the various chapters, and how it sets the mark for future county histories. The event is free and will be available to view later online via the Georgia Archives website/YouTube channel. For more information, email fogah2004@yahoo.com, or check out FOGAH’s Facebook page, or fogah.org.
Lunch and Learn on September 9
The Georgia Archives next Lunch and Learn lecture will be September 9. Check GeorgiaArchives.org for details.
