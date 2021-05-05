Marietta man sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend’s 2018 murder

A Cobb County man has been sentenced to life behind bars after pleading guilty to strangling and killing his girlfriend, a mother of four, in August 2018.
Christopher Gene Scarboro, now 29, of Marietta, admitted Wednesday to the murder of Xi-Anna Graham, 24, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady Jr. Scarboro has been held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center since his arrest the day of the crime, Broady said.
Graham’s four young children were in the apartment when Scarboro strangled her to death “in a fit of rage,” Broady said.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2018, Scarboro and Graham got into an argument, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Scarboro put his hands around Graham’s neck and strangled her until she stopped breathing, according to the DA’s news release. He later made an anonymous call to Cobb police for a wellness check on Graham, leading the police to discover her body. Graham’s cause of death was later determined to be asphyxiation due to strangulation.
“Domestic abusers are among the most heinous offenders. They abuse, manipulate and traumatize those who love them the most. For Xi-Anna, the abuse turned lethal and left her four children motherless. I hope that this sentence, and perhaps the timing of it — as we prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day — will help her family and children begin to heal,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said.
