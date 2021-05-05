Marietta man sentenced to life in prison for girlfriend’s 2018 murder

Explore Man indicted for allegedly strangling a Cobb mother of four

In the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2018, Scarboro and Graham got into an argument, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Scarboro put his hands around Graham’s neck and strangled her until she stopped breathing, according to the DA’s news release. He later made an anonymous call to Cobb police for a wellness check on Graham, leading the police to discover her body. Graham’s cause of death was later determined to be asphyxiation due to strangulation.

“Domestic abusers are among the most heinous offenders. They abuse, manipulate and traumatize those who love them the most. For Xi-Anna, the abuse turned lethal and left her four children motherless. I hope that this sentence, and perhaps the timing of it — as we prepare to celebrate Mother’s Day — will help her family and children begin to heal,” Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green said.