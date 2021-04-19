Marietta man gets 20 years for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The girl said she went to Solis’ trailer with him, but when they arrived he began dragging her to his room by her arm, according to Broady. He then began “making sexual contact with her,” prosecutors said.

The 13-year-old slapped Solis and told him to stop, but prosecutors said he pushed her down onto his bed and kept going.

“The girl told investigators that during the encounter she was scared and thought he would try to kill her,” Isaza said. “She provided details about items in the room where she was assaulted, and she led police to the exact trailer where it occurred.”

A sexual assault exam showed that she had multiple injuries from the incident, and Solis’ DNA was found on her body. Solis was detained and brought in for an interview that same evening.

Before the interview began, Solis told police officers that he drank six or seven beers that night, Isaza said. He later said he had 16 beers.

“Solis said he had been drinking since he got off work at 5 p.m. and didn’t remember when his last drink was,” she said. “At that point, law enforcement determined Solis was too intoxicated to be interviewed and instead placed him under arrest.”

While handing down Solis’ sentence, Cobb Superior Court Judge Jason Marbutt said the sexual assault caused the child “harm that she won’t be able to escape from.”

“You’ve indicated through your plea that you have a lack of memory of this incident due to your consumption of alcohol,” Marbutt told Solis. “Something I want you to ponder though, the 13-year-old that you did this to will have the memory of that night ingrained in her memory for the rest of her life and that is why you’re going to prison.”

Upon his release from prison, Solis will be ordered to register as a sex offender and will spend the rest of his life on probation. He is not eligible for parole.