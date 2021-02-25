Marietta man dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75

Spartacus Heyward, 45, of Marietta, died at a hospital late Wednesday due to the injuries he sustained in the crash, Marietta police said.

Heyward had been driving near South Marietta Parkway shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer Joshua Madison. For “reasons unknown,” Heyward’s 2017 Acura MDX left the travel lanes and went into a gore area between I-75 and the exit ramp to South Marietta Parkway.