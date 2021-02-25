Marietta man dies after crashing into tractor-trailer on I-75

A man died overnight after his car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on I-75 in Cobb County.
Spartacus Heyward, 45, of Marietta, died at a hospital late Wednesday due to the injuries he sustained in the crash, Marietta police said.
Heyward had been driving near South Marietta Parkway shortly before 10:30 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer Joshua Madison. For “reasons unknown,” Heyward’s 2017 Acura MDX left the travel lanes and went into a gore area between I-75 and the exit ramp to South Marietta Parkway.
A 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer was already parked in the gore area, and Heyward’s car crashed into the back of it, Madison said.
Heyward was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital before being pronounced dead.
The crash is still under investigation.