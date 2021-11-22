Marietta man arrested, charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash

Ivan Gonzalez, 20, of Marietta, was arrested after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic near the intersection of Sandtown Road and Davis Circle, hitting a truck driven by 53-year-old Jose Galvan-Trejo, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release.

The impact pushed Galvan-Trejo’s vehicle backward into another car, McPhilamy said. The Smyrna man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.