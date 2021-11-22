ajc logo
Marietta man arrested, charged with DUI after multi-vehicle crash

The suspect is charged with serious injury by motor vehicle, DUI and three other misdemeanors.
The suspect is charged with serious injury by motor vehicle, DUI and three other misdemeanors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A multi-vehicle crash in Cobb County on Sunday morning sent one man to the hospital and another to jail, police said.

Ivan Gonzalez, 20, of Marietta, was arrested after he failed to yield to oncoming traffic near the intersection of Sandtown Road and Davis Circle, hitting a truck driven by 53-year-old Jose Galvan-Trejo, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said in a news release.

The impact pushed Galvan-Trejo’s vehicle backward into another car, McPhilamy said. The Smyrna man was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

Gonzalez is charged with serious injury by motor vehicle, DUI and three other misdemeanors. He was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. Additional charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation, McPhilamy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-794-5352.

Mandi Albright

Mandi Albright is an audience specialist for the Education and Local Government teams.

