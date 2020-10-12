Marietta man arrested after driving 126 mph with cat

A Marietta man was arrested after he was clocked going 126 mph on I-575 in Cherokee County, authorities said.
Kenan Simpson, 20, who was driving a Lexus ES330, was stopped near Ridgewalk Parkway around 12:30 a.m. Friday when a sheriff’s deputy saw him traveling north “at an extremely high rate of speed,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.
Except for a cat, there were no other passengers in the vehicle, according to Baker. He said animal control was called to take the cat away.
Simpson was charged with speeding, reckless driving and violation of a class D license. He was booked into the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center but is now out on a $2,260 bond, Baker confirmed.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: