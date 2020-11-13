Marietta man accused of threatening state employee over business application

According to the GBI, 47-year-old Kyle Lussier became upset after learning that his application to reinstate his company’s Limited Liability Corporation status had been denied. The application for reinstatement was submitted last month and Lussier was notified Nov. 5 that his request was denied, investigators said.

He then wrote an email to an employee at the Secretary of State’s Office threatening to “put a bullet in her head," according to his arrest warrant.