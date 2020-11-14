Marietta father accused of doing doughnuts with children inside car

Later, Alpharetta police spotted the same group in the social media video and alerted Roswell police to the parking lot location.

Thompson told Channel 2 that one of the drivers was Rodriquez Sandoval. Officers arrested him and charged him with reckless conduct, reckless driving and driving without a license, according to the news station.

“He could have been hurt or seriously injured the children,” Thompson said.

Sandoval told Channel 2, however, that no one was in danger, and that only his 10-year-old daughter was in the car with him.

“Someone told me to go over to the place. I went, and when someone told me it was my turn to burn tires, I passed and burned tires, but with a lot of precautions,” he told the news station.

