Marietta father accused of doing doughnuts with children inside car

A Marietta man was arrested after he was captured on video doing doughnuts in a Roswell parking lot with his children inside the car, according to Channel 2 Action News.
Roswell police spokesman Officer Sean Thompson told the news station that an Instagram video revealed José Rodriquez Sandoval driving in tight circles and causing his car’s tires to spew smoke Nov. 1.
Thompson told Channel 2 that Rodriquez Sandoval doesn’t have a driver’s license and that his 6-year-old and 10-year-old, who were in the backseat, weren’t wearing their seatbelts.
Thompson said his department has increased patrols after receiving complaints about large groups of street racers doing doughnuts. On that Sunday, officers saw street racers off Northmeadow Parkway.
“About 20 of those cars spotted the officer and took off,” Thompson told Channel 2.
Later, Alpharetta police spotted the same group in the social media video and alerted Roswell police to the parking lot location.
Thompson told Channel 2 that one of the drivers was Rodriquez Sandoval. Officers arrested him and charged him with reckless conduct, reckless driving and driving without a license, according to the news station.
“He could have been hurt or seriously injured the children,” Thompson said.
Sandoval told Channel 2, however, that no one was in danger, and that only his 10-year-old daughter was in the car with him.
“Someone told me to go over to the place. I went, and when someone told me it was my turn to burn tires, I passed and burned tires, but with a lot of precautions,” he told the news station.
