Man’s body found in shallow water behind Atlanta home

Authorities are investigating the death of a 33-year-old man whose body was discovered face down in shallow water behind a northwest Atlanta home Wednesday afternoon.
The body of Joshua Adams was found about 3:15 p.m. behind a house in the 2000 block of North Avenue, police said.
Homicide investigators responded to the scene, but authorities are still trying to determine how the man died. It wasn’t immediately clear Thursday whether he lived at the home.
The body was turned over to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, police said. No additional details were released.
