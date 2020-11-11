Manhunt suspect caught by police after knocking on door, asking to use phone

“Deputies converged on the area and the suspect fled into the woods when they arrived at the residence,” Baker said. "With the assistance of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation, the suspect was located behind a residence in the Bethany Farms subdivision a short time later.”

According to Baker, the GMC Haley drove was reported stolen out of Texas. Authorities added that Haley had outstanding warrants for three counts of violation of probation, obstruction of an officer and fleeing and attempting to elude police.

After Monday’s manhunt, Haley is also being charged with reckless driving, obstruction of an officer, theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing and attempting to elude police in Cherokee.

Haley was booked into the Cherokee Adult Detention Center with no bond, Baker said.

