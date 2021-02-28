X

Manhunt closes Cherokee County highway; neighbors urged to stay inside

By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A highway is shut down in Cherokee County while authorities search for two suspects who ran away from police on Sunday.

Authorities have closed Ga. 5 between Howell Bridge Road and East Cherokee Drive in Ball Ground due to the manhunt, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office said. Residents living near the highway are asked to stay inside their homes while the search is underway.

Few details about the incident were released, but Channel 2 Action News reported the suspects ran into the woods after they crashed a car during a chase with Ball Ground police. The vehicle is believed to be connected to a crime in another state, the news station reported.

We are working to learn more.

