Man with rifle, ammunition arrested near home of vice president

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrived about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue near the U.S. Naval Observatory in Northwest D.C., where Murray was taken into custody without incident.

Authorities so far have not revealed his reasons for being there, nor why he was so heavily armed.

Secret Service officers stationed near the vice presidential residence were alerted to the suspect through an intelligence bulletin from Texas that warned D.C. law enforcement to be on the lookout, police said.

“A rifle and ammunition were recovered from the subject’s vehicle,” MPD said in a statement.