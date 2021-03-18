Man with rifle, ammunition arrested near home of vice president

A Texas man was arrested in Washington, D.C. Wednesday after U.S. Secret Service agents found him parked near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris with a rifle and large-capacity ammunition inside his car, reports said.
The man was identified as 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio.
He faces multiple charges, including carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.
Harris and the and first gentleman Doug Emhoff have not yet moved into the home due to ongoing renovations and were never in any danger, reports said.
Neither were believed to have been in the area at the time of Murray’s arrest.
The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department arrived about 1 p.m. Wednesday at the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue near the U.S. Naval Observatory in Northwest D.C., where Murray was taken into custody without incident.
Authorities so far have not revealed his reasons for being there, nor why he was so heavily armed.
Secret Service officers stationed near the vice presidential residence were alerted to the suspect through an intelligence bulletin from Texas that warned D.C. law enforcement to be on the lookout, police said.
“A rifle and ammunition were recovered from the subject’s vehicle,” MPD said in a statement.