Man ‘wanted for questioning’ in Florida killing arrested in Cobb

Aaron Dwayne Dawson, 27, was taken into custody June 11 on unrelated drug trafficking charges, according to Cobb jail records. He remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to Florida, where authorities said he is “wanted for questioning” in the Fort Walton Beach homicide investigation.

Explore Man accused of shooting Florida officer captured in DeKalb treehouse

The victim, 28-year-old Stoney Mathis, was found dead near his home on Bennetts End earlier this month, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Deputies found Mathis’ body in a wooded island directly in front of his residence about 2 p.m. on June 7, the sheriff’s office said. He had been shot multiple times.