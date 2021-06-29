ajc logo
Man ‘wanted for questioning’ in Florida killing arrested in Cobb

Investigators in Florida said the man was wanted for questioning in a shooting earlier this month that left a man dead near his Fort Walton Beach home.
Investigators in Florida said the man was wanted for questioning in a shooting earlier this month that left a man dead near his Fort Walton Beach home.

Credit: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting outside a Fort Walton Beach home was arrested in Cobb County, investigators in Florida said.

Aaron Dwayne Dawson, 27, was taken into custody June 11 on unrelated drug trafficking charges, according to Cobb jail records. He remains in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center awaiting extradition to Florida, where authorities said he is “wanted for questioning” in the Fort Walton Beach homicide investigation.

The victim, 28-year-old Stoney Mathis, was found dead near his home on Bennetts End earlier this month, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. Deputies found Mathis’ body in a wooded island directly in front of his residence about 2 p.m. on June 7, the sheriff’s office said. He had been shot multiple times.

Investigators said they received reports of a silver Kia Soul and a dark gray sedan in the area moments before the shooting. Two men were seen inside the Kia, sheriff’s officials said. It is not clear if they are seeking additional suspects, and the sheriff’s office did not specify how they believe Dawson was connected to the fatal shooting.

Dawson was also wanted in Cobb County on an outstanding warrant accusing him of trafficking illegal drugs, possession as a felon, manufacture or sale of marijuana and possession of a firearm while committing a crime.

“He was located here in Cobb by our Violent Crime Bureau recently and taken into custody,” police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said.

Cobb police did not specify how they located Dawson.

