Man surrenders after deadly shooting at Carroll County bar

A west Georgia man faces a murder charge following a deadly overnight shooting outside a Villa Rica bar, authorities said.
Officers were called to the Watering Hole off U.S. 78 shortly after midnight Saturday and found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the chest, Villa Rica police said in a news release. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to Tanner Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
During their investigation, officers learned the man got into a fight with 25-year-old Brannon Shirley outside the bar earlier that evening.
“The suspect left the scene only to return at a later time, during which there was another altercation resulting in the victim being shot,” police said in the release.
Shirley left the bar after the deadly shooting, but later turned himself in at Villa Rice police headquarters, investigators said. The Buchanan man was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, online records show.
Shirley remained at the Carroll County Jail on Saturday morning without bond.