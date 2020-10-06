Man sues Gwinnett officers for $10M after being shot with Taser for jaywalking

“Hands behind your back now,” the officer said to him. “You’re going to get Tased again.”

As he was led to the police car in handcufffs, Efford asked the police what he did wrong.

“You jaywalked — again,” an officer replies. “Right in front of us. Again, bro.”

Efford was charged with two counts of obstruction and crossing a street outside a crosswalk, but those charges were dropped after prosecutors saw video of the arrest, his attorney said.

Efford called it an act of excessive force and told the news station that the experience has “traumatized” him.

“I don’t like to be around police officers,” he said.

An internal investigation into the officers' use of force determined their actions were consistent with department policy because Efford refused to follow verbal commands and physically resisted, Channel 2 reported at the time.

One of the officers involved, Charles Bynum, was fired in September in an unrelated case, Channel 2 reported. AJC.com has reached out to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department for more information.

Gwinnett police told Channel 2 it does not comment on pending litigation. According to the news station, the county has 30 days to respond to the lawsuit in court.

