ajc logo
X

Man struck by 2 cars, killed on busy Clayton County road

Clayton County police said the man was dead when officers arrived about 4:15 a.m.
Caption
Clayton County police said the man was dead when officers arrived about 4:15 a.m.

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
54 minutes ago

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday after being struck by at least two vehicles on a busy Clayton County road, police said.

The deadly wreck happened about 4:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road, not far from North Clayton High School, Clayton County police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. Police arrived to find a man dead in the street.

“Officers learned two vehicles were involved in the accident with the pedestrian,” Isaac said, adding that both drivers remained at the scene.

Police are withholding the man’s name and age until his family has been notified.

In Other News
1
Officials ID brother, sister shot to death in SW Atlanta neighborhood
2
Atlanta’s 2021 homicide victims
3
Atlanta nears 100 homicides for 2021, ahead of last year’s pace
4
Advocates mobilize to help Venezuelans in Ga. file for Temporary...
5
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Hot and humid summer weekend ahead
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top