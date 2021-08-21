Man struck by 2 cars, killed on busy Clayton County road

A pedestrian was killed early Saturday after being struck by at least two vehicles on a busy Clayton County road, police said.
The deadly wreck happened about 4:15 a.m. in the 5400 block of Riverdale Road, not far from North Clayton High School, Clayton County police spokeswoman Sgt. Julia Isaac said. Police arrived to find a man dead in the street.
“Officers learned two vehicles were involved in the accident with the pedestrian,” Isaac said, adding that both drivers remained at the scene.
Police are withholding the man’s name and age until his family has been notified.
