Man struck by pickup, killed in DeKalb

A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Thursday evening while crossing a busy DeKalb County road, authorities said.
According to police, the man was trying to cross the street near the intersection of Candler Road and H.F. Shepherd Drive about 9:30 p.m. when he stepped in front of the truck.
He was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent said Friday in an emailed statement. Police have not identified the man, whose body was taken to the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
The man was not in the crosswalk at the time of the wreck, so no charges are expected against the driver who hit him, investigators said.
In other news:
Credit: Ryon Horne and Tyson Horne / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution