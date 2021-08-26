Man sought after trying to kidnap woman walking dog in Brookhaven, police say

Officers were called to the area of Citadel Drive and Beech Haven Road around 6:20 a.m. after someone heard a woman screaming. When police arrived, they met with the 50-year-old woman, but the suspected kidnapper had already fled, police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Kissel said.

The woman was walking her small dog along Citadel Drive when a black sedan slowly passed her, according to police. The driver continued forward and turned onto Beech Haven Road, where he stopped the car, she told police. When the woman walked past the road, she told police the man attacked her from behind.