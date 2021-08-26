Man sought after trying to kidnap woman walking dog in Brookhaven, police say

Brookhaven police are searching for a man they say grabbed a woman who was walking her dog and attempted to pull her into a car Sunday morning.
Officers were called to the area of Citadel Drive and Beech Haven Road around 6:20 a.m. after someone heard a woman screaming. When police arrived, they met with the 50-year-old woman, but the suspected kidnapper had already fled, police spokesman Sgt. Jacob Kissel said.
The woman was walking her small dog along Citadel Drive when a black sedan slowly passed her, according to police. The driver continued forward and turned onto Beech Haven Road, where he stopped the car, she told police. When the woman walked past the road, she told police the man attacked her from behind.
He then attempted to pull her toward his parked sedan, she told officers. The victim sustained minor scratches and bruises as she fought her way free, Kissel said.
Authorities say the suspected kidnapper is believed to be around 5-foot-6 and between 180 and 200 pounds. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts and green underwear, the woman told police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookhaven police at 404-637-0477. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.