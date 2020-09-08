X

Man sought after stealing sunglasses worth more than $4,700, Gwinnett cops say

Police say this man stole 25 pairs of sunglasses worth more than $4,700 from Sunglass Hut.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

News | 14 minutes ago
By Tanni Deb, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man they say stole 25 pairs of sunglasses worth more than $4,700 from a Gwinnett County mall.

On Aug. 18, the suspect entered a closed Sunglass Hut store inside Sugarloaf Mills in unincorporated Lawrenceville, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said. The suspect stole 23 pairs of Oakley and 2 pairs of Arnette sunglasses, Winderweedle added.

The suspect was seen in surveillance photos released by police.

The store is inside Sugarloaf Mills Mall.
Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.

Anonymous callers can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or on www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters can receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest or charge in this case.

