Authorities capture man accused of stabbing 3 people in Coweta

A man is now in custody after authorities said he stabbed three people Tuesday in Coweta County.
Christopher Rush, 47, was caught Thursday in North Carolina, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office told AJC.com.
The stabbing began as an argument at a home on Mineral Springs Lane, the sheriff’s office said.
At some point during the fight, Rush went to his car and got a knife, according to officials. When he returned to the home, he started stabbing a woman, the sheriff’s office said.
Rush stabbed two more people who intervened to help the woman and took off, investigators said. The conditions of the victims have not been released.
Rush is awaiting extradition to Coweta County, where he faces a charge of aggravated assault.
