Man shot overnight after knocking on front door of Kennesaw home

A man was shot early Friday after repeatedly knocking at the front door of a Kennesaw home, police said.
Officers responded to the house at the intersection of Maple Drive and North Avenue about 2:45 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious person, Kennesaw police spokesman Officer Scott Luther said.
When they arrived, they found a man lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder.
According to police, someone inside the home fired through the front door, striking the man as he stood outside. It wasn’t immediately clear why the man was knocking at the door or if he knew the people who live there. Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, Luther said.
The injured man, who has not identified, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Authorities have not said whether he faces any charges.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.