Man shot, killed while lying in bed at Marietta home

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning while lying in bed at his Marietta duplex, police said.
Officers were called to the 1400 block of Bellemeade Court near Powder Springs Street about 2:20 a.m. after receiving reports of gunfire, police said Monday.
They arrived to discover 23-year-old Lamar Miles in his bed with gunshot wounds, Marietta police spokesman Officer Chuck McPhilamy said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Evidence suggests that the gunfire came from outside the house,” McPhilamy said, adding there were other people inside the home when the shooting occurred. A 22-year-old woman was grazed by a bullet in the shooting, but was not taken to the hospital.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Marietta detectives at 770-794-5477. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
