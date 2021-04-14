ajc logo
Man shot, killed in driveway of his DeKalb home

Investigators are working to determine what led to the fatal shooting.
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the driveway of his DeKalb County home late Tuesday.

Officers were sent to the 4100 block of Park Place Circle in Ellenwood about 11:15 p.m., according to DeKalb police spokeswoman Michaela Vincent. When they arrived, they found the 46-year-old victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene. His name was not released.

Authorities have not identified any suspects in the fatal shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

