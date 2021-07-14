Man shot in parking lot of Buckhead brunch restaurant, police say

A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was injured in a shooting at a high-end Buckhead brunch restaurant, police said.
The shooting happened at Toast on Lenox in the 2700 block of Lenox Road, but officers responding to the incident about 12:30 p.m. located the wounded man nearly two miles away, Atlanta police said in a statement.
Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between two men in the parking lot of the venue, police said. At some point, the argument erupted into gunfire.
The victim was found in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta police said. He was stable when he was taken to the hospital. It is uncertain if the victim fled on foot or by car to arrive at the Peachtree location.
Police have not released any information on the suspect.
