ajc logo
X

Man shot in parking lot of Buckhead brunch restaurant, police say

Police responded to two locations within miles of each other regarding a man shot Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Caption
Police responded to two locations within miles of each other regarding a man shot Wednesday afternoon, police said.

News
By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A man was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after he was injured in a shooting at a high-end Buckhead brunch restaurant, police said.

The shooting happened at Toast on Lenox in the 2700 block of Lenox Road, but officers responding to the incident about 12:30 p.m. located the wounded man nearly two miles away, Atlanta police said in a statement.

Investigators determined the shooting stemmed from a physical fight between two men in the parking lot of the venue, police said. At some point, the argument erupted into gunfire.

The victim was found in the 3100 block of Peachtree Road Northeast, Atlanta police said. He was stable when he was taken to the hospital. It is uncertain if the victim fled on foot or by car to arrive at the Peachtree location.

Police have not released any information on the suspect.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
Carrollton welcomes home wounded officer 3 months after shootout
2
Suspect in Buckhead crime spree charged in Roswell roadway shooting
3
NFL’s Richard Sherman arrested, denied bail on felony charges in...
4
Court again rules for transgender student in bathroom access case
5
UPDATE: Clayton officers take gunfire while responding to domestic call
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top