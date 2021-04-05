Man shot, gunman calls police after road rage incident in Gwinnett

A man was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon after a road rage incident led to a shooting in Gwinnett County.
The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. near a parking lot in the 3700 block of Buford Drive, Gwinnett County police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
Police responded to the area after a man called 911 and told a dispatcher he had shot someone, Flynn said. When officers arrived, the victim was on the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The details of what led to the shooting are not clear, and the incident remains under investigation. The shooter remained at the scene of the incident and spoke with police, but he has not been charged at this time.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Gwinnett police at 770-513-5300.