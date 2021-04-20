Man shot after firing at Coweta deputy had shootout with father in March

Investigators said an argument broke out when Clarke’s father noticed that the younger man was carrying a gun. When the father told him to hand over the weapon, Clarke refused and instead pulled the gun on his dad, officials said.

Clarke’s father retrieved his own gun from his bedroom and chased his son out of the house. Then, gunshots rang out.

Clarke’s father called 911 and said “his son shot at him multiple times,” authorities said. Responding deputies recovered several shell casings and noted three bullet holes in the front of the house.

“The offender still had the firearm on his person when taken into custody,” according to the sheriff’s office’s news release.

Investigators said Clarke was out on bond at the time of the officer-involved shooting. The most recent incident began near a RaceTrac gas station on Amlajack Boulevard about 1 a.m., the GBI said.

A victim flagged down a Newnan police officer and reported that their car had been stolen. When police started following the stolen car on I-85, Clarke got out of it and ran into a wooded area.

Officers chased Clarke and twice tried to deploy Tasers on him, but they were ineffective both times. Later, Clarke ran past a deputy in a patrol car, and that officer deployed his Taser, the GBI said.

Authorities said Clarke then pointed a handgun and fired at the deputy, striking the vehicle. The deputy returned fire multiple times, hitting Clarke, the GBI said.

It’s not clear if officers knew Clarke was the suspect from the March shooting at the time of the chase or if police were aware he was armed.