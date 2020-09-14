Man shot after answering door at Cobb home

A man who answered a knock on his front door was fatally shot Sunday in south Cobb County, police said.
Investigators determined that Donnell Joseph Diggins, 30, had been shot through the door at the home in the 6700 block of Queen Mill Road, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said in a news release.
Witnesses told police they saw a man knock on Diggins' door, shoot the victim when he answered and then drive off in a black vehicle, according to the release. The suspect fired at the home as he was driving away, Delk said.
Diggins was taken to Wellstar Cobb Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police did not release a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Cobb police at 770-499-3945 or cobbpolicecrimetips@cobbcounty.org.
