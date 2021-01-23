Man questioned after deadly shooting at Henry County gas station

Officers responded to the QuikTrip on Jonesboro Road near McDonough about 11:15 p.m. after getting calls about a shooting at the convenience store, Henry County police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee said. The victim, whose name has not been released, died of his injuries.

On Saturday, investigators released the name and photo of a “person of interest” sought in connection with the case. He was located about two hours later and brought in for questioning, authorities said. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is not releasing the man’s name because he had not been charged as of Saturday afternoon.