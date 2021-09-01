Man killed when elevator collapses in Atlanta apartment building, traps him

Firefighters worked for an hour to free the victim from the collapsed elevator at 444 Highland Avenue, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said in a statement. He died at a hospital, according to a fire department spokeswoman.

Crews were sent to the complex about 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a man in his early 20s pinned in an elevator, the department said. First responders found the man trapped between the second and third floors.