Man killed when elevator collapses in Atlanta apartment building, traps him

A man is dead after an elevator at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex collapsed Tuesday afternoon, pinning him between two floors.
Firefighters worked for an hour to free the victim from the collapsed elevator at 444 Highland Avenue, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said in a statement. He died at a hospital, according to a fire department spokeswoman.
Crews were sent to the complex about 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a man in his early 20s pinned in an elevator, the department said. First responders found the man trapped between the second and third floors.
As crews worked to extricate the victim, they noted he had a faint pulse “but was not alert,” officials said. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, where he went into cardiac arrest and died.
“The elevators have been shut down until a state inspector determines the reason for the collapse,” Atlanta Fire Rescue said. No other injuries were reported.
A spokesman for Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King confirmed inspectors are investigating the incident. The findings of the inspection will “determine the need for further investigation or action by our office,” the spokesman said.
