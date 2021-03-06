Man found shot to death in breezeway of Gwinnett apartment building

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Saturday in the breezeway of a Norcross-area apartment building.
Officers responded a call about a shooting at the Las Palmas Apartments along Seasons Parkway shortly after 3 a.m. and discovered the man’s body outside an apartment, Gwinnett police said in an emailed statement.
Homicide detectives are collecting evidence from the scene, but it’s unclear what prompted the fatal shooting or if investigators have identified any suspects. Police aren’t releasing the name of the man killed until his family has been notified.
Anyone with information about the fatal shooting is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.