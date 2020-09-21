Man killed on I-75 after attacking officer, running into traffic

Multiple vehicles hit a man on I-75, killing him moments after he attacked an off-duty Glynn County police officer and ran onto the interstate Sunday night.
The incident happened about 9:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Johnstonville Road, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said in a news release.
According to the preliminary investigation, the man drove into the back of the officer’s car, leaving both vehicles inoperable. The man got out of his car and attacked the police officer, who fought back, Lewis said.
“The suspect tells the officer that ‘you will have to kill me,’ and then runs into interstate traffic,” she said. The man died instantly after being hit by the vehicles. His name was not released.
The officer was taken to Monroe County Hospital with minor injuries.
All northbound lanes were closed while deputies worked to clear the accident.
An investigation is ongoing.