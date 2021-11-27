ajc logo
X

Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road

ajc.com

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on I-85 early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the wreck at 1:08 a.m. and found an unresponsive man lying in the northbound lanes on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road. He died at the scene later.

The victim’s motorcycle was several feet north of where the man lay in the roadway. The victim was not identified by police.

Atlanta’s accident investigators will work to determine the circumstances of the single-vehicle crash.

About the Author

Matt Bruce

Matt Bruce covers Cobb County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
South Fulton girl, 5, dies after being shot at apartment
3h ago
Man found shot dead along road near Lenox Square
3h ago
SATURDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Chilly days ahead, more hectic roads
5h ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top