Man killed in motorcycle crash on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road

Atlanta police are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead on I-85 early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the wreck at 1:08 a.m. and found an unresponsive man lying in the northbound lanes on I-85 at Cheshire Bridge Road. He died at the scene later.
The victim’s motorcycle was several feet north of where the man lay in the roadway. The victim was not identified by police.
Atlanta’s accident investigators will work to determine the circumstances of the single-vehicle crash.
