Man killed in fire at boarded-up home in SE Atlanta

All of the windows of the home had been boarded up, except for one. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Firefighters were called about 2 a.m., Stafford said. When they arrived, they saw thick, heavy flames coming from the structure’s windows and front door.

“First units described that they had approximately 70% of the home that had flames coming out of it,” Stafford said.

Crews weren’t able to enter the house right away due to the strength of the flames.

“There was too much fire and too much impingement of the fire for our firefighters to go in,” Stafford said. “So, they had to knock it down externally.”

When crews knocked down the fire enough to go inside, they found the man's body. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

When they had extinguished the fire enough to go inside, crews found the body. The man, who was in his 30s or 40s, was discovered in a hallway near the center of the home, Stafford said. His identity was not known.

“Anytime someone attempts to stay warm and they possibly lose their life for it, is very unfortunate,” Stafford said. “We have had instances like this in the past. We encourage people who are seeking shelter to go to one of the shelters downtown or in the Atlanta area instead of attempting to go into a vacant home.”

An investigation is ongoing.