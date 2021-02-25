Man killed in fire at boarded-up home in SE Atlanta

An apparent homeless man was killed Thursday morning when the vacant home where he was trying to take shelter caught fire, trapping him inside.
All of the windows of the home in the 1400 block of Gault Street had been boarded up except for in one room, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford.
“Right now, we believe that is how the male got inside the home,” he said.
That room is likely where the fire started, according to investigators. Fire officials said it appears the man tried to get out of the home during the fire, but couldn’t.
“It looked like the only exit for him to escape would have been through the room where the fire originated,” Stafford said.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
Firefighters were called about 2 a.m., Stafford said. When they arrived, they saw thick, heavy flames coming from the structure’s windows and front door.
“First units described that they had approximately 70% of the home that had flames coming out of it,” Stafford said.
Crews weren’t able to enter the house right away due to the strength of the flames.
“There was too much fire and too much impingement of the fire for our firefighters to go in,” Stafford said. “So, they had to knock it down externally.”
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM
When they had extinguished the fire enough to go inside, crews found the body. The man, who was in his 30s or 40s, was discovered in a hallway near the center of the home, Stafford said. His identity was not known.
“Anytime someone attempts to stay warm and they possibly lose their life for it, is very unfortunate,” Stafford said. “We have had instances like this in the past. We encourage people who are seeking shelter to go to one of the shelters downtown or in the Atlanta area instead of attempting to go into a vacant home.”
An investigation is ongoing.