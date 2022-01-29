Man killed in apartment shooting, police suspect ‘illegal narcotics’ involved

A man was shot and killed inside an apartment complex in northwest Atlanta on Friday, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to reports of a shooting at the Advantage Corporation Apartments in the 1700 block of Commerce Drive at 2 p.m.
That’s where they found the victim succumbing to a gunshot wound, a police spokesperson said in a news release.
Paramedics and crews from the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department attempted to resuscitate the victim, but he was pronounced dead on scene despite their life-saving efforts, police said.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene. According to investigators, the shooting may have stemmed from “illegal narcotics.”
Police did not identify the victim and no suspect information was released.
