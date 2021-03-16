X

Dispute over stimulus check leads to shooting

By Stephanie Toone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Detroit man listed in serious condition after man opens fire, according to reports

A Detroit man is being treated at a local hospital after being shot during an argument over a stimulus check, according to police.

One man is in custody and another was treated for serious injuries after the dispute, which happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday, authorities told NBC affiliate WDIV-TV. Police responded to West McNichols Road and Rutherford Street on Detroit’s west side after receiving a report of gunfire.

Witnesses say a 53-year-old man argued with a 31-year-old man about the stimulus payment. The 31-year-old left the scene and allegedly returned with a gun. The older man was then shot and wounded, according to police.

Officials said the victim was listed in serious condition. One person was taken into custody.

The violent incident was not the first over a stimulus check since the direct payments were first issued during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Last April, police charged an Indianapolis man with fatally shooting a postal worker — upset that he hadn’t received his stimulus check on time. Federal postal inspectors charged Tony Cushingberry, 21, in the death of Angela Summers.

Summers was to deliver two long-awaited federal stimulus checks to a home in the city, but she was not able to after a dog deterred her. She was later shot to death on her route.

Over the weekend, a man allegedly gunned down three adults and a child in Indianapolis after arguing with his girlfriend over her stimulus check, according to police documents obtained by ABC News.

The victims were found dead inside a home on Saturday, according to the probable cause affidavit filed on Tuesday. They were ages 7, 23, 35 and 44, Indianapolis police said.

Malik Halfacre was identified as the suspect. His girlfriend was identified as one of the victims, the affidavit said.

“Mr. Halfacre admitted to shooting all of the deceased individuals in the house,” the affidavit said. Halfacre allegedly told police that after “everyone was shot, he took the money,” his girlfriend’s purse and his girlfriend’s car, the affidavit said.

Halfacre was charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery, according to court documents. He is due in court March 18. It was not clear if he had an attorney.

