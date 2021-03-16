Dispute over stimulus check leads to shooting

The violent incident was not the first over a stimulus check since the direct payments were first issued during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Last April, police charged an Indianapolis man with fatally shooting a postal worker — upset that he hadn’t received his stimulus check on time. Federal postal inspectors charged Tony Cushingberry, 21, in the death of Angela Summers.

Summers was to deliver two long-awaited federal stimulus checks to a home in the city, but she was not able to after a dog deterred her. She was later shot to death on her route.

Over the weekend, a man allegedly gunned down three adults and a child in Indianapolis after arguing with his girlfriend over her stimulus check, according to police documents obtained by ABC News.

The victims were found dead inside a home on Saturday, according to the probable cause affidavit filed on Tuesday. They were ages 7, 23, 35 and 44, Indianapolis police said.

Malik Halfacre was identified as the suspect. His girlfriend was identified as one of the victims, the affidavit said.

“Mr. Halfacre admitted to shooting all of the deceased individuals in the house,” the affidavit said. Halfacre allegedly told police that after “everyone was shot, he took the money,” his girlfriend’s purse and his girlfriend’s car, the affidavit said.

Halfacre was charged with murder, attempted murder and robbery, according to court documents. He is due in court March 18. It was not clear if he had an attorney.